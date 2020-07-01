WILLIAM BARR’S CRIMINAL SYNDICATE

Aquarian Weekly

7/1/20



Reality Check





James Campion





The Systemic Anarchy of The Final Days of Trump





The Justice Department is a sinkhole of criminal activity and another miserable stain on this abortion presidency. In a long line of Attorney’s General that have crawled the gutters of Washington’s most rancid sewers, William Barr has become its Lizard King. The president and his bag man don’t even care anymore – if they ever did – who knows it. The bell is tolling for El Douche and he chooses to go out by running this country like some half-assed mafia and there isn’t a fucking thing this toothless congress will do about it. And they know it. “Fuck America,” Barr says in the darkness of his office, his shirt opened to his sweating, bulbous stomach hiding the grip he holds on his bottle of cheap mezcal. “This is Trump Enterprises,” he burps. “And I have the platinum card.”

Donald Trump’s AG has always been a cheap hack and a backroom sneak – Barr infamously prompted George H. W. Bush’s pardon of Ronald Reagan’s convicted criminals in the sordid Iran/Contra affair and continued his deep-state career working back channels to meliorate sentences or disrupt investigations against the most heinous anti-American thugs in the annals of this nation as a matter of course. Barr is thick with Washington D.C. shit, making him the perfect ally for this bleating troll of a president, who has openly turned the rule law into blood sport to better feed his insatiable vanities.

In the past year, Barr has flouted the very foundation of law because in the certain circles Barr and Trump are the law. There is no other explanation for the bizarre behavior coming from the DOJ, which this week was yanked further into the open as Aaron Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland formerly detailed to the Russia investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, told the House Judiciary Committee that prosecutors involved in the criminal trial of Trump’s aide and political bottom-feeder, Roger Stone experienced “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice” to give Stone “a break” by requesting a lighter sentence. U.S. attorney general Michael B. Mukasey and former deputy attorney general Donald Ayer followed Zelinsky by stating under oath that several questionable orders from the attorney general has led him to conclude that Barr “poses the greatest threat in my lifetime to our rule of law.”

While the Stone case was being debated in congress, a divided federal appeals court ordered the dismissal of the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about illegally negotiating with Russia before Trump was even sworn in. Barr undermined the case of his own department was making against an admitted guilty defendant in the same clumsy way he had injected the DOJ into the Stone case, which was only a cause célèbre because he was Trump’s buddy. No competent lawyer in the country could fathom any other reason why the attorney general of the United States would deign to be involved in a case being brought forth by local jurisdiction or intervene in a federal one against a defendant his own boss initially watched spin in the wind.

This banana republic behavior began in 2017, after Trump fired the FBI director to stunt the investigation into his campaign’s myriad of weird connections to several Russians after they had infiltrated the U.S. presidential election. After denying this ever happened, despite intelligence evidence to the contrary, the president was known to bray, “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” to anyone who would listen when his then attorney general, Jeff Sessions recused himself from any role in the Justice Department Russia investigation. Unbeknownst to our game show president, but not a lifelong politician like Sessions, the FBI is part of the Justice Department not the legal counsel for him.

For narrative clarification, Roy Cohn is generally accepted as one of the worst human beings to ever infect this planet – a treasonous murderer, among other sundry hobbies – long before he became Trump’s mentor in 1970s New York. A disgraced lawyer, Cohn was an aging homophobic queen jacked up on so much cocaine he could barely form sentences when he met Trump, but his hate and rage turned The Donald on. This made sense. Cohn had a lot of Trump’s daddy in him – a vengeful racist, anti-Semitic, paranoiac, whose hatred was outweighed only by an acute self-loathing. This is what Trump wanted for an attorney general, and so he turned to Bill Barr when Sessions was relentlessly ridiculed and sent packing into the gory afterbirth of history. Like all of Trump’s dismissals, when Cohn died ravaged by AIDS in 1986, the future president ignored his calls and publicly denied even knowing him.

Barr began things with a Cohn-like bang when he infamously misled – okay, that is like saying the Grand Canyon is a hole in the ground – let’s say created damnable fiction out of a pre-public Mueller Report, claiming there was nothing to see. Days later, when the damning document outlined several obstructions of justice by the president, it was painfully clear Barr was Cohn and Trump had his personal counsel and the DOJ would act as the corrupt arm of a burgeoning fascist state.

That was the good news.

Barr then set about disrupting every ongoing investigation of this president – and man, there are quite a few. My friend Pete from Jersey recently reminded me how it boggles the mind to even contemplate much less accept that a sitting president of the United States had to pay $25 million for defrauding citizens with his phony college and make payoffs using campaign funds to porn stars and his unchecked tax evasion hidden by sequestered tax records, and, well, you know the deal. It is way too much to cover here.

Barr has used his post as law as a way, much like Nixon and his convicted felon AG, John Mitchell, to divert storylines and block the course of justice to better insulate a partisan divide. It is not unlike the national socialist infusion into 1930s German law or Castro’s consolidation of “legal” power in 1959. Anyone with the slightest grasp of political history can see Barr’s power-addled nonsense from a mile away.

Perhaps the best example lies in the end of the previous week when at ten at night on a Friday, the usual cold news time, Barr announced the retirement of U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. Berman, as we all know now, released a statement the next day refuting this and went on to declare he had no intention of stepping down and cease the host of ongoing cases against Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani’s shadow government shenanigans, Trump campaign finance violations over the Stormy Daniels payments, part of which led to the conviction of Trump’s other lawyer, Michael Cohen, and a deep dive on illegal activates by the only financial institution who would do business with Trump over the past decade, Deutsche Bank.

Barr’s ham-fisted move to force a “retirement” was quickly surmised by Berman as another Trump shell game. Back in February, the same scam was run on U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie Liu. Trump smugly dangled a promotion of a “big job” at Treasury as trade bait for her resignation. One might call this a quid pro quo. Once Liu acquiesced, the promotion was predictably rescinded on grounds that Liu was “insufficiently loyal to Trump”. Embarrassed by Berman’s uncovering of yet another blundering coup, Barr was forced to sack him. Barr sited the president’s wishes as the reason, as only he could fire a federal prosecutor, but Trump, again, unaware of how anything in this government works, claimed it was Barr’s call and knew nothing about it.

As stated above, with poll numbers sinking rapidly, a disease out of control that the president denies is even happening, and Trump taking the side of the fallen confederacy in the face of millions marching for racial justice, Barr knows the end is nigh, so he is left to operate on a wild west “who cares” axiom. Barr and Trump can’t even, nor do they necessarily, bother to give a crap if they even get their lies straight anymore. It is just one overgrown disease equaling a Covid-19 level virus spreading on this flatlining presidency.

There are still many months left for this duo to take down the United States. And they are openly showing they aim to do so.