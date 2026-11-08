WHEN YOU BECOME A SONG

Profonde Musique

September 8, 2026

The day after this is published, I shall turn sixty-four. That might ring some bells for Beatles fans, as there is a song that haunts us all throughout our lives (thank you, sixteen-year-old Paul McCartney), since its initial appearance as the ninth song on their 1967 masterpiece, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, “When I’m Sixty-Four.” And now, inevitably, I have reached that milestone. And it seems… weird? Apt? Monumental? Bleh? Not sure yet. One thing’s for sure; songs certainly have come to define much of my sentient existence. As far back as I can remember, they have come at the right time to underscore my days – good or bad.

Since turning sixty a few years ago, “When I’m Sixty-Four,” for obvious reasons, started to really bounce around my psyche. Not all of it tracks. I do have all my hair and no grandchildren (never mind three bouncing on my knee), in fact, my daughter just entered university, as we had her later in life, and so I don’t relate to random key touchstones of one’s sixties. My wife and I, as the song portends, never celebrated Valentine’s Day, thus getting one or not in my advanced age doesn’t have particular relevance. I can’t “mend” anything, a fuse or otherwise, and I don’t garden. Although the wife’s been knitting since the day I met her in her early twenties, she’s not made me a sweater in some time. I should maybe use this occasion to request one? And, let’s face it, I’ve felt that I’ve been “wasting away” since my late twenties, and since, as mentioned, McCartney penned this ditty when he was sixteen, he’d likely have considered ten years hence to be fading into obsolescence.

Nevertheless, becoming a song really does speak to my obsession with its properties as personal definition. Hell, I’ve been writing about music professionally for decades and I do have this column and all the off-shoots of that – I shan’t lie that my 300 Favorite Albums podcast is my way of leaving a legacy to the music I’ve enjoyed immensely throughout my life as a kind of celebration – as one does in the autumn of his years. Maybe it’s my way of marking those years. Songs do that for me.

My earliest memory of music is sing-a-longs with my Zizi – an affectionate Italian salutation for aunt. My favorite of the ones she introduced to me to was “This Old Man” with the earworm refrain, This old man, he played one / He played knick-knack on my thumb / With a knick-knack paddywhack, give a dog a bone / This old man came rolling home. I loved trying to remember all the following things the old man played knick-knack on: shoe (two), knee (three), door (four), hive (five), sticks (six), up to Heaven (seven), gate (eight), spine (nine), and once again (ten). Following that I got a hankering for melody and lyric, which most children do, but for me it was a constant swirl in my brain.

Then my parents introduced me to records! This remains the greatest and most important gift I have ever received. Without hyperbole, this event changed my life. Coupled with all the TV one watched as a kid – I’m likely the first generation that does not remember a time without it – shows like Soupy Sales and Bozo the Clown, Captain Kangaroo, and countless cartoons would have accompanying records. This is long before video would be available for this content, and it’s how I was introduced to modern music, whether it be the Saturday Morning show, The Banana Splits – a sort of Beatles-esque/ Monkees spin-off for kids, wherein this band of live-action animal characters played instruments and cavorted to songs like early music videos. This is how the Jackson 5 cartoon introduced me to that band before I saw them on the Flip Wilson Show and realized they were real – not unlike the morphing of the Partridge Family into “Holy shit, David Cassidy actually plays guitar and sings !” pseudo reality.

How can I not think of the origins of becoming “When I’m Sixty-Four?” Disney films, Mary Poppins coming to mind first – my dad took me to see it at Radio City Music Hall, which blew my mind, and later musicals like Oliver dominated my pre-teen youth. A cute family anecdote is how my mom says that whenever the last song on the Mary Poppins album would be cued up, “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” I would begin weeping, as it reminded me of Mary’s departure from the family at the end of the film. She’d have to scramble quickly to my little record-player to lift the needle before the offending melody began, for the second it hit me, I descended into melancholy. Yeah, I was destined to write about this stuff and become a song.

It was on that very tiny record player (I still have it, and may be buried with it), in which I started a lifelong love affair with popular music, of all kinds, soul, rock and roll, funk, cheesy pop ephemera and ballads. I’d whisk off with mom to Two Guys in Freehold and pick out the latest 45-single being drilled into my brain on WABC radio out of New York. I decided then I wanted to be the guy on the radio bringing the music to the masses. I never considered being a musician, per se, just a pied piper through radio or, eventually, writing. Even when I was in a band in my twenties, I’d always felt like a conduit.

The touchstones of music – hearing songs that sent me sideways as a teenager or my first concerts are for future columns. Suffice to say, I wrote an entire book about another McCartney number called “Hey Jude,” in which I recall fondly its soothing elixir when I’d have nightmares as a kid. It remains my earliest pop music connection and why I needed to know why it remained so. For those who’ve read it, I hope it answered that question. It certainly helped writing it, but I’m still searching for why these songs are so damn important to some and others mere background noise.

And so, here we go! “When I’m Sixty-Four” has arrived for this old man, as he’s played plenty my share of paddywhack and somehow found my way home. And tomorrow some other song will doubtless get on top of me and hang around for a bit, changing me and inspiring me, sneakily making me melancholy or brightening my mood. And… I might even write about it.