Trump Family & Election Deniers Raze Republican Party

With the firing of former Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel this past week, and make no mistake it was a sacking, and presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and election denying Michael Whatley inserted in the role, the final death rattle of the Grand Old Party is upon us. The Party of Lincoln and Reagan is now Trump Enterprises, with former cable news hosts, who spread lies of a “rigged” 2020 election, using resources not already assigned to pay for the candidate’s legal bills to set up potential lawsuits in case of a 2024 loss.

This has been coming for some time. The Republican Party of the 1980s, the last time it was a majority Party, is alien to the MAGA crowd now. Geo-politics, free trade, personal sovereignty, debt reduction, law-and-order, and less government interference were tossed the second Trump won the 2016 election. It was how he governed, and if he is elected again, he will simply take a blowtorch to the country as he’s done to the Party. He promises this. Out loud. Daily.

“If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath.” Donald Trump, March 18, 2024

Republicans have brought this on themselves, even those who might not support fascism, because they could have convicted the impeached Trump and disqualified him from taking their nomination three years ago. Their future Speaker of the House didn’t have to fly down to Florida to rehabilitate his damaged brand after the horrors of January 6. They didn’t have to cast doubts on a free and fair election he got skunked in to save his little-boy ego. But they chose to do all that and, in essence, chose this mess, and here we are, three years later with the crazies cleaning house to distribute resources usually used to further the Party’s health down-ballot and across the states for a one-stop, singular top-down operation.

How much longer before Trump sneakers are sold on the RNC homepage or Republicans are inundated with his son’s Little League scores?

It is the TNC, the Trump National Committee, that runs things now. This will please the MAGA wing, but the dwindling rest of the Party, and its candidates, cannot fail to see this as an issue. Where do they get their financial and systemic support? National Committees are the reason there is a two-party system and look no further than Trump choosing one instead of going the independent route ala Ross Perot initially. Ground game. Local offices. Money and resources allocated to races across the Party, which work in tandem to…

What the fuck am I doing?

MAGA doesn’t know what any of that is. Never did. Not sure why I’m even trying to explain the importance of not using the Party’s national committee as a defense fund or to simply cater to a rich asshole to these merchandise-festooned, toothless goobers.

I am not a Republican and couldn’t give a shit, but as stated before in this space, it is important that the nation have two healthy ideological poles – not some half-assed game-show fuck-around that funnels funds to porn stars, televangelists, and land barons.

But, alas, the second Trump lost in 2020, and unleashed the January 6 coup along with the fake electors and the racketeering of state attorneys’ generals and governors to “find me votes” there was a good chance we’d end up here. Republicans knew this was coming and, again, allowed it. They can quit congress and write books and bitch all they want on CNN, but it’s beyond them now. Trump will turn what’s left of the GOP into a failed Atlantic City casino or the doomed USFL, two things he killed by his very presence. It is left up to us to make sure this shit show doesn’t smear onto the national scene come January of 2025 when the promised “dictator from day one” will slash Social Security and Medicaid, place a ten-percent tariff on all imported goods, build camps to imprison undocumented workers and migrants, institute a national abortion ban, pardon all the January 6 domestic terrorists, use the Justice Department to nix his many criminal trials, and then weaponize it against his political enemies – oh, and pull all aid from Ukraine so Russia can roll right up to the edge of NATO and put our troops on alert.

All of these, again, Trump has promised publicly. Easy to find anywhere. Look it up.

Fun times.

Pretty sure there will be no more things like elections should Trump win in November, but win or lose, the first casualty of this bad craziness is the GOP.

Rest in Peace.