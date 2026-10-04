REFLECTIONS ON GLEN HANSARD

Profonde Musique

August 4, 2026

Singer-songwriter, famed Irish busker and Oscar winner, Glen Hansard was killed last week in a motorcycle accident at just 56. Anyone dying that young in a horrific accident would be tragic. This one though appears to have hit a specific chord in the zeitgeist, or at least the music community for which I remain tethered in both the social media realm and my general exposure to news, as I have retreated from the day-to-day to avoid the horrors and stupidity that reign supreme lately. The phalanx of tributes from all over – the famous to the not-so – went beyond grieving a death but of what was clear to me on the surface to be the erasing of a genuine soul, who loved music more than breathing, gave of himself selflessly and routinely, and if given the choice, preferred standing on a corner and playing his beat-up guitar and singing from the burrows of his heart to anyone who might listen. This is something Hansard did as a kid; and by kid I don’t mean euphemistically when he was a teenager or his early 20s, but a child, who’s teacher was moved to just tell him to dump school and pursue this thing he adored to not waste any time with the normal maturing available to the rest of us.

And I think that is the nut when it comes to Glen Hansard, and those like him (many of whom I know personally) who give of themselves with little fanfare and financial reward, never mind fame. They do it because they must, because this is what defines them, not to be recognized for merely being an influencer or a celebrity. Hansard was an artist, a dedicated one that did so publicly and with a passion for expressing and sharing that passion. He embodied what we’d all like from those we come to admire as fans, whether solo acts, bands, or even filmmakers and other creatives. We want to see them, not an image-laden version of them. This yearning is far more prevalent in 2026 than ever before when considering a world invaded by Artificial Intelligence and auto-tuning, Internet algorithms and YouTube one-off sensations. Hansard was a welcomed throwback, at least for those of us who choose to remember when playing your instrument well and singing with a singular purpose was a virtue, a window into the vulnerable truth of the songwriter, the performer, the musician.

Hansard, of course, became very successful, a lofty place not afforded to everyone who plies his trade. I was first introduced to him like a lot of people my age from his turn as a guitarist in the 1990 ensemble film, The Commitments , a musical comedy-drama directed by Alan Parker. Set in the Northside of Dublin, it tells the story of a young rhythm and blues fanatic who assembles a group of like-minded, working-class youths to form a soul band named The Commitments. It is a terrific movie filled with great music played by the actors, most if not all of them accomplished musicians, including Hansard, who had just formed his own band the Frames months before filming. But it wasn’t the Frames, who released six albums over a sixteen-year run, that put Hansard on my radar. That would occur with a little indie film, Once hitting theaters in 2007. Make a movie about music and those who create it and Campion is there, and so, after 1997 when we got together and 1999 when we married, I dragged my wife to these – every uneven biopic, most documentaries (now my pal, Eric Hutchinson and I make the scene, two obsessives running around downtown New York). This one was different – quaint, touching, and a balancing of the melancholic with an uplifting edge. We adored it.

The Frames bassist, budding screenwriter and director, John Carney tapped Hansard and a woman for which he had just collaborated with for his first solo effort, The Swell Season, Markéta Irglová to star. In essence, the film was a recreating of their own meeting through music. Hansard discovered the Czech singer and multi-instrumentalist as a teenager when playing a festival in her home country. The two would go on to combine their unique voices in an eerily familiar way, as if Irglová was genetically engineered in a lab to sing with him. This resulted in Hansard and Irglová’s Oscar win for Best Original Song in a Film. The two, Hansard in his mid-thirties, Irglová barely twenty, famously fell in love, which was captured on the silver screen as they musically and personally melded into one. Their ensuing romance was later framed in the gripping 2011 documentary, The Swell Season , covering both their rise to fame, their celebrated tour together, and eventually the relationship’s sad ending.

That’s when I kind of lost track of Hansard. But that’s on me. I knew of his work, but after his debut solo effort, which remains in my estimation his seminal statement both lyrically and musically, it was spotty. I vaguely recall his annual Christmas busking tradition that spread into a wider audience with the occasional cameo from Sinéad O’Connor and Bono. Then, in the early 2010s I saw a clip of the Swell Season’s appearance on a 2008 taping of Austin City Limits in which Hansard welcomes up the late, great Daniel Johnston to join the band for his brilliant 1994 song, “Life in Vain.” This was jolting on a few levels. Firstly, I had been a disciple of Johnston since the mid-80s along with every budding musician and songwriter worth his/her salt, and we all knew Daniel had made his bones in Austin passing off his homemade cassettes early in his career. I also had not seen Daniel in some years, as he was in and out of mental institutions – a drama that would later be stirringly documented in the 2006 film, The Devil and Daniel Johnston . Johnston was older, heavier, his hands shaking spastically as he read his lyrics from a paper, his voice ragged and shaky, but his aim as pure and unadulterated as the art he created for years battling mental illness. It came from as pure a place as ever mined by an artist, including Hansard. From that moment, I connected the two as brothers in arms, and for Hansard to not only have him appear but back him with enthusiasm was forever endearing. It is still one of my favorite clips to watch when I question my commitment to music writing and it solidified Hansard for me as the genuine article.

And that, I would learn when he passed, was not a miscalculation. He dedicated his life to that pursuit of pure art. We always need more of that in any and every generation, but maybe now more than ever. And because we had this in Glen Hansard and he proved its worth, we remember him fondly, but perhaps what we’re grateful for is what he represented most of all.