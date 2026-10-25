MY 20 FAVORITE COUNTING CROWS SONGS

Profonde Musique

August 25, 2026

This week’s column was requested by Amber Waley, a lovely young woman I’ve been fortunate to befriend, as so many others through my work with Counting Crows’ lead singer and main songwriter, Adam Duritz, including our ongoing book project, as well two years of a podcast called Underwater Sunshine that helped launch the annual music festival of the same name. A huge Crows fan, as well as an avid reader of my writing – her feedback is stellar and honest – Amber experienced some health issues recently, during which I promised her anything if she recovered nicely, and she sure as hell did. And so, without much hesitation, she asked if I could share my favorite Counting Crows songs. For a true soul, and a helluva dancer, I shall oblige.

Coincidentally, there are also two big dates in August for the band, not the least of which Adam’s birthday and just a few days ago long-time road manager, Tom Mullaly, retired his post as general irritant. In truth, Tom is a lovely Irish fellow, who nevertheless scared the hell out of me when I went on tour with Counting Crows in late 2017. Adam warned me I had to make nice with Tom or it was a no-go, and the first thing the man says to me over the phone is “First rule: You can’t shite on the bus!” On the road, it was always a two-step on where I could go and where Tom would forbid me to be. But all of it was in good fun (I think?), as we reached tenuous levels of drinking in a détente during a long run from Toronto down to Boston, none of which I recall. Since, I have enjoyed hanging with Tom, even when he is yelling at me to get the hell out of his way. I wish him well and duly dedicate the following to him as well. I think Amber would be more than okay with that. You’re in good company, my dear.

And so, below is what I’ve decided in August of 2026 are my favorite Counting Crows songs with a note or two on why.

On March 12, 2020 (my mom’s birthday), I joined Counting Crows in a Brooklyn studio, while they were working on what would be their EP, Butter Miracle (later expanded into The Complete Sweets!). That day, of course, is remembered for the first time we all realized our lives were about to be altered for at least two years, as the Covid-19 crisis first began shutting down airports – I’ll not soon forget bassist, Millard Powers scrambling to get out of dodge before they cancelled his flight. Sitting with Crows manager, Mark DiDia, he began reading off all the tours that were being scuttled by the minute. Things were looking grim. But then Adam Duritz stepped into the booth to sing “Angel of 14th Street.” Watching him do what I have enjoyed over years of loving his band, in a booth with the headphones on, emoting the way everyone assumes he does when laying down a vocal, seemed to quell our fears for just a few stolen moments. It was one of the true treats of my time with him, and when I hear this song now, it sends me right back to that dark day turned brighter by his art. Which in a way becomes an allegory for what Counting Crows music has done for me over the years.

19. God of Ocean Tides (Somewhere Under Wonderland) – 2014

The second time I interviewed Adam for the Aquarian Weekly , we discussed in length the making of Somewhere Under Wonderland, a departure for he and the band musically and lyrically, not to mention the way in which the songs slowly mutated from nascent demo recordings in his apartment to their final stage. The storytelling on this album is magnificent, and for me, beyond a song that appears a little higher on this list, “God of Ocean Tides” is its central showcase. Multi-instrumentalist, and longtime Duritz pal, and now my dear friend, David Immerglück, picks a tender backdrop on acoustic guitar, but it’s the bridge that fells me every time, as the mood shifts on Charlie Gillignham’s warm piano interlude, Carry me south, to the sea / Along with your memories of me / We are born in the water / Now we return to Thee. Then there is the arresting snapshot of a scene of birthdays gone, Colored lights / And birthday cakes / Candle wax / On paper plates. It all tumbles gorgeously into the telling lines, Breathe the water / Hush-a-bye, hush-a-bye. / You can see through water / All the way up to the sky. But pay attention to the spaces the band leaves for Duritz to reset the mood. Making those spaces is what makes Counting Crows so damn good.

18. Hazy (New Amsterdam Live at Heineken Music Hall) – 2005

There were times late in the afternoon into early evening when the light from the large windows in Adam’s NYC apartment would start to fade, and our conversations inevitably turned to deeper subjects, and sometimes, if I was lucky, song origins. The story of “Hazy,” a tale of grief and longing tiptoeing above a haunting piano ballad – only ever performed live this once (thank goodness for this release) – is one of those. The desperation of a love that could have been, Duritz’s repeated I don’t know / I don’t know / I don’t know is heart-wrenching stuff. I’ll leave the full story for when our book is out one day, but suffice to say, there are parts of the man in this song, as we always hope our favorite artists infuse into their music. The bridge, once again, is a window into the anguish that Adam brings to the best of Counting Crows songs: All these ending love songs / come into my eyes / but every time I see you / I’m alive, I’m alive. Although it is by far the shortest track on this list, every second is gripping.

17. On a Tuesday in Amsterdam Long Ago (Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings) – 2008

It’s not rare that the same subject becomes the inspiration for more than one Counting Crows song, there is “the girl in the silly yellow hat” who infiltrates much of Hard Candy, the Ohio trilogy in This Desert Life, or the ghost of Elisabeth in Recovering the Satellites, but this hefty-titled song nestled in the sprawling double-album, Saturday Nights and Sunday Mornings – the party and the fallout, with this one resembling the last vestiges of that fallout – has all of that and more. Yet another eerie piano ballad that in Charlie Gillingham’s hands churns elegant. The refrain of Come back to me can twist your brain if you let it. I did. But really, as Adam always told me, his songs are hardly ever autobiographical, but he’s in every one, and each is as close to the bone as songwriting gets. But as he also said more than once, getting that close is the job of the artist, and if a song can engender this level of torment, well, it already finds its legacy. When everything’s over / And everything’s clear / When everyone’s older / And no one is here. Whew.

16. Recovering the Satellites (Across a Wire – Live from New York) – 1998

This song is so much fun to play on guitar. (thank you, Dave Bryson, for never taking the strum for granted). If you have a grasp of that instrument, or have plans to learn, I highly suggest you play “Recovering the Satellites.” There is a joyous drive to it, even considering the lost boy on the wire lyric with its nagging questions about where the hell home might be and what the hell it looks like, but in the hands of this iteration of the band, new drummer, Ben Mize at the time breathed a different, more aggressive life into the songs, and the subtle but tasty bass playing by Matt Maley, not to mention again Dave Bryson’s terrific guitar backdrop, you might call it a sonic safety net. As the opening live performance for MTV’s nascent Live at the 10 Spot in the fall of 1997, this thing soars; Charlie’s lilting organ beneath Dan Vickrey’s sparring lead licks all the way to the end, as Adam shouts “One more!” is to say the least intense. Also, listen to Duritz play with the melody in verse two and his chilling recitation of the bridge, She sees shooting stars and comet tails / She’s got heaven in her eyes / She says, “I don’t, I don’t, I don’t need to be an angel / But I’m nothing, I’m nothing if I’m not this high.”

15. Holiday in Spain (Hard Candy) – 2002

The final song on Hard Candy – I consider the Joni Mitchell cover (which is spectacular by the way), “Big Yellow Taxi” to be an extra bonus track, as it was on the original CD – perfectly wraps up the travel ennui of the record, as we explore the many harmonic and melodic strengths of Counting Crows in their best sounding album (Huzzah, Steve Lillywhite!). I always feel hungover just listening to this one, but although it does deal in regret while dabbling in escapism, it’s a beautiful little number that takes its time to unfold as if sneaking out the back door. I may take a holiday in Spain / Leave my wings behind me / Flush my worries down the drain / And fly away to somewhere new. Flying without wings. Yeah, it’s a song about boozing. So what? When the wife and I visited Barcelona in 2009 (because, ya know, this city’s a drag), we’d sing this late into the night – hookahs on the beach and all that. A romantic ballad for the hale and hearty that features dueling guitars with Immer and Vickrey and Immerglück’s welcomed mandolin. Always a great singalong. Try it, then go have a drink, preferably with Tom Mullally in Spain.

14. I’m Not Sleeping (Recovering the Satellites) – 1996

“This is my favorite song on that album,” I told Adam in 2017. “Yeah,” he laughed. “I knew you were gonna say that.” Not sure why he thought that, but by this time we’d been talking weekly for hours over many months and perhaps I’d revealed too much about myself. It must be said, despite there being four songs on this list – two live – from Recovering the Satellites, this was not an album I embraced upon its release, yet this song always got on top of me. It is, as the music writers like to say, Beatlesque, with its strange pseudo-strings, plodding build, and the manic expressions of its singer losing his shit: 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 a.m. / All alone again / But I’ve been through all this shit before / Spend my nights in self defense / Cry about my innocence / But I ain’t all that innocent anymore, more, more, more! The double-meaning of being existentially awake while enduring sane-challenging insomnia is tremendous, and, let’s face it, the band rocks the hell out of this one, particularly the crunchy guitars, military beat, the Rhodes piano bed, and an assault of scary strings. It’ll keep you up, all right.

13. August and Everything After (Bootleg – August and Everything After – Live Debut at The Warfield – December 12, 2003) – 2003

I could have loaded this list up with bootleg versions of Counting Crows songs, but where’s the fun in that? Actually, that does sound enticing. The studio versions, however, are the template, taking their rightful place in the canon, but years after writing this as the title track for the first album (the handwritten lyrics of which make up the album’s front cover) and then recording a killer version of it in London 2019, it remains one of those myths. For me, the stilted, pained and at times unmoored version with Adam on piano sheepishly playing this epic song-poem is quintessential. Recorded on December 12, 2003, you can tell – and Adam confirmed this – he had little to no interest in giving this a whirl, yet inspired by the evening, the venue (back home as conquering local heroes) and feeling his oats, he dove in head first, unfurling this stunning expression of fear and yearning, a lyrical tour de force, even considering a man who knows how to pen the best of them. The differences in the lyrics from the 2019 version is the reason Adam always bristled of it being a “remake.” Yet, for me, this unbridled performance underlines its most stirring components ten years after the band could not get through it: They dress you up in white satin / And they give you your very own pair of wings / In August and everything after / I’m after everything.

12. Palisades Park (Somewhere Under Wonderland) – 2014

There are a few epic Counting Crows songs that take you on an unsuspecting lyrical and musical journey, but “Palisades Park” tops the list. Fashioned from several shorter pieces (I heard all the iterations from Adam’s early piano demos), the band takes it to the next level. From its eerie distant trumpet open, we follow the exploits of our gender-fluid hero, Annie/Andy and their glam dreams of endless freedom, the band hums on all the cylinders for this one. Inside Annie/Andy’s head Duritz sings of diving horses and the spinning confusion of the tilt-a-whirl, youthful terrors of sex, drugs and escape: You can carry that spark from Palisades Park / Down over the cliffs and out into the dark. It always amazed me how they would whip this out for an encore every night in 2017 instead of the rote, established upbeat hits. But you could hear a fucking pin drop in those places. Oh, and hats off to Charlie Gillingham’s piano for keeping the entire ordeal on point throughout.

11. Washington Square (Saturday Night & Sunday Mornings) – 2008

When you spend your life in constant geographical turmoil and every corner of the globe is in flux, it’s nice to have a song that celebrates coming home, even if that home is brand new. When Adam wrote this one – my first question when I interviewed him initially in 2008 for this record, was to see if this had anything to do with the Henry James novel of the same name (spoiler alert: it doesn’t) – it had everything to do with him moving to New York City and hoping it will end well: When nothing I needed was left there behind me / I walked out through the shadows of Washington Square. So far so good, as he still calls the city home. Washington Square Park at the butt end of Fifth Avenue, stood for the changing tides of art and music for decades, and it makes perfect sense that it becomes the central location of a peripatetic life. Immer’s acoustic accompaniment is graceful, as is Charlie’s subtle piano work, along with his terrific harmonica solo (he learned the instrument just for this one!) The banjo too is a nice touch. A gorgeous song about finding your place: I’m traveling homeward to Washington Square.

10. Sullivan Street (Across a Wire – Live from New York) – 1998

I call this song a Counting Crows sonic roadmap. And why not? As it’s from the debut album, the one that made them instantly famous, and it lends itself to the slice of Americana beside the pop sensibilities of the players and the masterful patience of a band serving a song. This one is not particularly complicated but as difficult as can be to make something sound this easy. I know I’m sticking all these personal memories in my blurbs here, but when Immer and Adam surprised me at the end of my time on tour with the band up in Syracuse by opening the show with this after I’d begged them to play it over two weeks, even going so far as to put up phony set-lists all around so I wouldn’t know it was coming, was one of the sweetest send-offs. But for me this song represents a moment in 1994 when I first heard it at a bar playing pool with a guy, who happened to be a helluva guitarist, and I remember him saying, “This rhythm guitar playing is mesmerizing.” (way to go again, Mr. Bryson). It is. But this live version, for me, with Vickrey and Gillingham dancing all about, is the seminal take on it, all the way to Adam shifting the refrain’s coda from She’s almost everything I need to the beseeching, No, no, no, no, she’s everything, she’s everything, everything… I need.

9. Miami (Hard Candy) – 2002

The opening drum machine, the chiming guitars, the building refrain, the shouting from the rooftops of the beginning of the end of the beginning of a doomed love affair, “Miami” has it all. The ripping Immer guitar solo doesn’t hurt. I am very partial to the telling, Make a circle in the sand / Make a halo with your hands / I’ll make a place for you to land bridge with the slight retard. The poor soul is waiting for this woman’s plane to land only to find she’s already gone. Much of Hard Candy is about memories, and this one is painful, so much so Adam must sing, and man, this is so good, over and over how they should just Shut it down in New Orleans! The pleas of Come on, baby! that he repeats in the coda add a needed uplifting hope to the doom-speak of the verses, but the chugging rhythm and relentless attack of the band lend it an air of vengeance. I do love a stripped down acoustic version from an Absolute Radio Zoo recording seventeen years ago that provides it respite. Its tenderness belies its angst and provides another example of how this band does not rest on its arrangement laurels. But, for the record, the studio version kicks.

8. High Life (This Desert Life) – 1999

My second favorite song on what is slowly becoming my favorite Counting Crows album, “High Life” acts as the record’s centerpiece of several sordid tales from La-La Land all wrapped up in this wonderfully arranged piece. From its whispered open over a moaning mellotron to the sparks of string bursts when the bass comes in for the second verse as the guitar descants push and shove, it is remarkable record-making. Adam told me he sung this upside-down to force it to sound constrained and not-quite grounded, and it does, especially when he emotes into his higher register for We have begun to change into the worst kind of people / So unkind and you fear him as you would anyone morphing into an ego monster.

7. Anna Begins (August and Everything After) – 1993

Hello, world, it’s the Counting Crows! Sure, the moody “Round Here” opens the record, and the band’s performance of it after a week of battling the producers on Saturday Night Live turned them from a cool, indie Berkley outfit into a world-altering rock act, but for me the first album is defined by “Anna Begins.” This is not mere Americana; it is a live-to-tape masterwork of quirky rhythms, an unsettling start-and-stop underscored by Steve Bowman’s terrific drumming that leads into a beautiful refrain, which isn’t really a refrain – Adam has remarked about occasionally losing his place on this one live. Speaking of live, try out this one from right around when the album dropped, which is stunning stuff. But although I clearly tend to lean on the live versions of some of these – this is still one of the best live bands out there – the version from August and Everything After is perennial. The guitar histrionics between Dave Bryson and I believe Immer on here – Immerglück appears occasionally on the early albums despite not being officially in the band until This Desert Life – sets the tone, as Adam finds his place in this solemn tale of the final stages of defining a relationship, and the hardly believable I’m not worried / I’m not overly concerned until he buries the lede with And this time, when kindness falls like rain / It washes me away / And Anna begins to change my mind / Every time she sneezes, I believe it’s love / And oh, Lord, I’m not ready for this sort of thing. The background Greek chorus of Rain falls down / Rain comes pouring down over me adds to the unfolding drama. To be this confident in an unusual torch song this early in the game is impressive stuff.

6. A Long December (Recovering the Satellites) – 1996

I know this seems like a rote pick from someone who has spent considerable time and thought diving into this catalog and after all the conversations I’ve had with the songwriter and the dozens of times, I’ve seen the band and have all the bootlegs and blah blah blah. But… there is no way to ignore the fact that “A Long December” is objectively a great song – structurally it may be Adam’s finest work. It is arranged pristinely and performed with a magical verve special to Counting Crows. No one steps on the hooks, and there are several. Adam still can’t believe he whipped this off as fast as he did, and he understands its musical admiration – even though the na-nas are not quite “Hey Jude.” But I defy anything in that song or anywhere that describes the crush-glance better than All at once, you look across a crowded room / To see the way that light attaches to a girl. Cole Porter would have been pleased to retire on that line. Makes sense they put Courtney Cox in the music video, since the song is about her. Are there still people who don’t know this? Huzzah for Vickrey’s guitar solo on his first record with the band. It’s killer. Not to mention Gillingham’s weepy accordion. For a guy who claims to be a shitty pianist, this is a strong showing by the songwriter.

5. Hard Candy (Hard Candy) – 2002

This thing bounds into our brains from the get, the most joyous of Counting Crows songs. Of course, this is not a long list, mind you, but nevertheless comes on strong as a musical collage of wonderful playing by everyone. An opening salvo on a record I’ve already described as the best sounding of the band’s long career – I think everyone in the Crows agree, it sets the stage for the arduous arranging of background vocals that adorn most of the album and, of course, a hardcore dedication to song-craft that one might deem pop. This begs the question: could this band have gone this route? See “Accidentally in Love’ for the answer; yes! But accepting this, one sees many pratfalls in “Hard Candy,” a song filled with terrible memories and haunted dreams. To wit: in its sing-song chorus, Adam intones, And when you sleep / You find your mother in the night / But she stays just out of sight / So there isn’t any sweetness in the dreaming. But, for me, it’s the sound of this track – it is just so ebullient and infectious and recalls how much Counting Crows embracing the studio experience with all its trappings to find the elusive high white note. There wasn’t a time, Adam tells me, where they simply did not consider the sound and moods of each record that make them stand alone. No repeats – whether producer or in some cases personnel (on this record they bring in plenty of studio cats), this search for diversity translates to the rooms they inhabited, like recording in houses for the first few albums.

4. Catapult (Across a Wire – Live from New York) – 1998

When Counting Crows agreed to go on VH1’s Storytellers they insisted they not only do unplugged versions of their songs but completely rearrange them. As insane as this sounds for a one-off show, in which for months they played these variations in the middle of sets when touring Recovering the Satellites, it bore some of the most remarkable versions of their songs, not the least of which, “Have You Seen Me Lately?” which on the album roars with the electric fury of what Adam envisioned for the band once they’d completed a year-plus of touring with lead guitarist, Dan Vickrey, but on the show slithers with contempt and longing. “Catapult” is the crowning achievement of this “experiment,” with its lilting banjo and tender piano, Adam’s delivery is exceptional. When the band turns around for the final passes of I wanna be the light that burns out your eyes / ‘Cause I know there’s little things about me / That would sing in the silence of so much rejection / In every connection I make and then into I wanna be the last thing you hear when you’re falling asleep / I wanna be the knife that cuts into my hand /And I wanna be scattered from here in this catapult / What a big baby, won’t somebody save me please / I can’t find nobody home we’re no longer in a mere song, we’re in an experiential whirling dervish.

3. Rain King (Echoes of the Outlaw Road Show) – 2013

Pound for pound, dollar on dollar, the studio version of “Rain King” is a likely choice for best Counting Crows song, something that defined the band overall – excellent groove, wonderfully melodic and earthy arrangement, and lyrically vibrant if not-so sneakily melancholic. It can certainly be my favorite on any given day, except today? Nevertheless, this version is off the fucking hook. From the band’s headlining stint on the pre-Underwater Sunshine Fest, Outlaw Road Show in 2013, there is an enthusiasm and passion to the playing of this that is hard to top. For one, Jim Bogios earns his money here. The third and current Counting Crows drummer drives this from the opening bass drum kicks to his shouting the count-off all the way to the end, when Duritz, who sticks in the brilliant “Lippy Kids” by Elbow into the al-lyrics part (something Adam perfected in this song in particular as early as the Crows first shows touring August and Everything After), leads the band, which is cooking, out of it into the final refrain of When I think of heaven… it is among the most impossible turnarounds in the history of live rock music. No matter how many times I hear it, I am floored. It’s impossible! Did I already mention this? It happens toward the end at the around the 5:10 mark, as Adam strategically shifts the timing and gives the band the heads up all the way to Bogios playing his ass off into When I think of Heaven, deliver me in a black-winged bird / I think of dying, lay me down in a field of flame and heather / Render up my body into the burning heart of God / In the belly of a black-winged bird. Fuck yeah.

2. Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby (This Desert Life) – 1999

It begins innocently enough on a sturdy piano tempo and then a chugging acoustic guitar, the drums shuffling us along. With each pass of Adam’s collected visions of his past and the fast-approaching future, we’re whisked along on the momentum of ringing guitars and pulsing mandolins all the way into the desert and up to the stars. This is Counting Crows all-in, laying the groundwork for a song so full of imagery, as to explode the subconscious once and for all. Throughout, Adam reveals his inspirations, fears, confusions, his battling Dissociative Disorder, his sense of romantic misdirection. It’s confessional: Well, I am an idiot / Walking a tightrope of fortune and fame / I am an acrobat swinging trapezes through circles of flame, as well as conciliatory: All the razor perceptions that cut just a little too deep / Hey, I can bleed as well as anyone / But I need someone to help me sleep but it never lets up for over seven minutes, again, the band staying the course and never letting go. Because that’s what they do, Counting Crows. They hang in there and lift the stories into sonnets and the music into rock symphonies. And this one shines. And there is always one last light to turn out / And one last bell to ring / And the last one out of the circus has to lock up everything. Indeed.

1. Raining in Baltimore (August and Everything After) – 1993

I am quite literally writing this while the Orioles and Yankees wait out a rain delay at Camden Yards. It is a dreary evening here in Jersey too, and it does not escape me that this song got me through some shit. More than once. And I was fortunate enough to tell the songwriter that. It’s elegantly painful, possessing that rare cocktail of anguish with the right amount of beauty. For a guy who incessantly mocks his piano playing, this is tenderly performed and perfectly accompanied by a stunningly poignant vocal with just a soupçon of accordion in the distance. A faint aural teardrop that underscores one of the finest, “missing you” songs in the grand pantheon of pop ephemera about the subject. It is difficult to beat the laundry lists of distractions Duritz provides in the coda, beyond the established random phone call and much needed raincoat (considering the weather) to the sounds of a guitar, a convertible ride, the city din, and the promise of an approaching freight train. But if there is a challenge to such meanderings, it is found in the second stanza in the bridge, one of the finest he’s written and sung – There’s things I remember… things I forget / I miss you / I guess that I should / Three thousand five hundred miles away / But what would you change if you could? Hard to believe this wasn’t supposed to be on the album but once producer, T-Bone Burnett heard Adam meandering on it between agonizing tries to get what was to be the title track down, he said, “What the hell are we messing around with that other song, let’s record this!” And with River Phoenix looking on, they did. And damn it, if they didn’t nail this, my favorite (for today and this month), Counting Crows song. Hope this worked for ya, Amber. It was fun.