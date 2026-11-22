Profonde Musique

September 22, 2026

On the occasion of opening for pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a British citizen currently touring the United States, Macklemore, an American singer-songwriter from Seattle, said this: “A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.” A backlash ensued, instigated by right-wing rich guy, Robert Kraft, who is the owner of a habitually cheating National Football League organization, the New England Patriots (in case anyone argues, I consider at least three major incidents of malfeasance concerning the team in the past decade-plus as habitual behavior).

To be fair to Kraft, which is hilarious considering all the cheating, he did cite what he described as Macklemore’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.” Although “broader” is a stretch, this referred to a May 2014 incident in which Macklemore dressed in what appeared to be a caricature right out of a Joseph Goebbels propaganda pamphlet from 1933 Germany that the singer later weakly claimed was a send-up of Ringo Starr. It was tasteless and racist and if this is where Kraft is leaning, he has an equally weak but nevertheless salient point.

The real reason Kraft played the antisemitic card is his longtime advocacy of Israel’s right to exist, which has zero tolerance for any protest of that country’s current genocide of the Palestinian people. On the other hand, Macklemore expressed zero tolerance for the genocide itself. This did not sound like a political statement to me, but a moral one. The murder of one set of people at the hands of the state may appear political on the surface but for those murdered and others horrified by it, there is but one reaction, outrage. Then, yeah, protest.

And this is why it is weird, whether anyone agrees with my or Macklemore’s assessment of the horrors going on in Gaza or not, Kraft chose to immediately lead a coalition of seven stadium owners to collectively threaten to cancel Sheeran’s scheduled tour dates if Macklemore remained on the bill. So, um, being horrified and speaking out against the mass extinction of a race of people is a call for banishment to ply one’s trade?

Fearing a complete implosion of his tour, Sheeran sacked Macklemore. Opening acts have been tossed for less. It does appear petty and as a rather distinct act of cowardice on the part of Sheeran, a supposed artist, who’s vocation leans on the rights of free expression. But it’s small potatoes if it means losing millions. And what does Ed Sheeran, a visiting performer from abroad know about the First Amendment of our Constitution? All he sees is Americans tossing much of that document in the shit-can for capitalist reasons – or so they argued two years ago when the majority of this nation chose for its president a convicted criminal who violently attempted to overthrow a previous election when he was the acting chief executive for a shot at cheaper groceries. This epic fail appears to have worked out famously. Things are so much cheaper now.

But I digress. Or do I?

Blaming Sheeran for being a wimp – and clearly his touring band and several other performers do, as they all quit upon Macklemore’s firing – is a misreading of this incident. What should be clear is that there is a deeper social and cultural corruption at work. As I am writing this – you couldn’t have unfolded a better example of my argument at how much a mess we-the-people have made of this country – the aforementioned president of the United States is banning three major news outlets from the White House, a directly unconstitutional act. The key to the First Amendment is that while a company or network or even a stadium owner can ban you for speech without technically breeching the constitution, a government, led by a sworn protector of said constitution who instructs the ban of free press… well… bingo!

This is all to say that for Sheeran, a visitor from another country, he must have just figured – and can you blame him? – that the repression of protest speech is what the majority of Americans support, as they did in November of 2024 when given the choice between democracy and fascism. I see Sheeran as misguided and scared. He’s a pop star that has never openly expressed concerns for any of the world’s horrors. He’s not Springsteen or Pink, never mind Tom Morello. He writes songs about girls and things. He’s from the Michael Jordan school of “Even Republicans buy sneakers” set. No sense upsetting anyone. Get here, make some bank, and get out without friction. He certainly has no desire to deal with the crap poor Bad Bunny had to endure for being Puerto Rican and daring to perform at an NFL game. As an aside to an earlier rant: neither Robert Kraft nor the current president were fans of that.

Okay, so it was cheap of Sheeran to toss shade on the promoters. He could have stepped in. It’s his tour. He could have sacrificed money and shown a slice of integrity. But for what? An America that supports the open dismantling of its own Constitution daily? For his part, he did mention his sorrow for the current Palestinian tragedy, initially leaving out a key element of its perpetrators, the state of Israel. But this whole thing is still unfolding – on September 19, Sheehan addressed an audience in (of all symbolic places) Philadelphia, by admitting, “I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet.” – Sheeran went on to frame the devastating Hamas attack on Israel from October of 2023 as “horrific” but called the state’s reaction to this in Gaza as “unjustifiable” just the same.

By the way, in case anyone was wondering, still no Macklemore. Pay day! So, you can decipher what you’d like from words v actions and all that. Nevertheless, Ed Sheeran is now officially tainted. He had a chance to act like an artist, but instead chose to act like a businessman. This is the music “business,” after all, not the music “hobby.” Sheeran is as much a commodity as Ford or Xerox. Touring ain’t cheap, and he’s playing fucking stadiums not dive bars. Being Bad Bunny is a costly endeavor and not everyone has it in them to face the consequences of defending the right for someone to express outrage for children being bombed to death in their beds, whether their Jewish or Muslim. That is beyond Ed Sheeran, apparently. And, at least for the majority of us in November of 2024, beyond Americans. Maybe this November will change the narrative, but for this writer, I’m not sure I trust them or Ed Sheeran to carry the water for any of it.