DOLLY PARTON – SONGWRITER

Profonde Musique

September 1, 2026

As a seventies kid, Dolly Parton would occasionally appear on our television as a guest on some talk show or sing a mostly forgettable tune on a variety show – we had a shit-ton of variety shows then. It is difficult to describe to people of future generations how every other fucking thing on TV was a variety show; music, skits, and general wholesome entertainment. Think the 2000s reality show boom, but crazier. Outliers to this banality were the Flip Wilson Show, where I first saw the Jackson 5 and George Carlin, The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour, with some of the most important and seditious comedy writers of the latter half of the twentieth century (look it up), and for a spate, a hipster fest called Laugh-In, but most of those bits and jokes sailed over my little head.

One thing that did not escape me was Dolly Parton seemed to be the butt of repeated sexist quips by the hosts of these things – many of them centering on her unusually large breasts, which no one could ignore, and few did, including Dolly. The other subjects of “fun” were her long curly hair, ruby red lips, and a mile-sized smile. The word dumb, as in “dumb blonde,” was also blithely tossed around, as was the random wisecrack on her deep Southern accent. Of course, Dolly being a good sport (that’s what people called those who took shit with class then), was always in on the joke. She went along with it, like Sammy Davis Junior went along with the Black jokes and a host of Jewish comedians did the usual two-step when that pained bauble came up. Entertainers then, as sometimes now, did things against their better judgement. But, again, Dolly Parton always seemed cheerful, and I learned later, very pleased to be making a living whether cashing in on her appendages, her distinct singing voice, or her long, curly, blonde hair. She grew up in rural East Tennessee dirt poor. She was now a star. Fair trade. Like kids who still play football these days, despite knowing at least six out of ten of them will have brain damage.

One thing that eluded many people, including me, until I began interviewing songwriters in the 1980s and really into the mid-to-late nineties was that Dolly Parton, who passed last week at the age of 80, was a brilliant, prolific and naturally gifted songwriter. She was Hank Williams meets Carole King meets Randy Newman. She was damn good, and damn successful at it long before she became a “character.” And, again, I am not judging this career route. She had a lot to contend with in the 1970s and beyond – sexism, mostly – but Dolly was not a complainer and understood the game. She parlayed all this into a movie career and continued to do what she loved, sing songs, inspire other women to do the same, and compose. Her last truly brilliant turn was the platinum-selling album Trio and an ensuing tour with two other legendary voices, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris . It would go on to top the country charts and win a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

As a teenager, Parton became a working composer of several country hits. She’d already had a lengthy and successful run as a child star, appearing on local radio, cutting a kitschy single, and appearing on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage introduced by none other than Johnny Cash, where the Man in Black encouraged her to follow her instincts as a songwriter. Remaining in Nashville to work with her uncle, Bill Owens, a prolific composer in his own right, the two penned a pair of Top-10 hits for venerable country crooner, Bill Phillips, “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” and “The Company You Keep,” and one just outside the Top-10, “Fuel to the Flame” by Skeeter Davis, who would later record an entire album of Parton’s songs, Skeeter Sings Dolly. Later, Kitty Wells and Hank Williams Jr. came calling for Parton’s magic touch.

However, Parton wanted to be in front of the mic and take advantage of all that personality and ah-hem, ya know. Enter Porter Wagoner, an established country “star” 18 years her senior, who saw dollar signs in that gleaming smile and bubbly personality, not to mention a honeyed voice that blended with his lilting baritone . The two went on to record a half-dozen country hits, nothing groundbreaking, but enough to earn them their own proto-seventies variety show, The Porter Wagoner Show (for the record, Dolly traded on her “personality” to host two of her own mid-seventies shows, Dolly! and a reprise a decade later). It wasn’t long before she shed the sidekick label, and although she found leaving the man who gave her the big break difficult, she turned her conflicted feelings into one of her most beloved songs, “I Will Always Love You,” which was later turned into a #1 megahit by Whitney Houston for the 1992 box-office cash-cow, The Bodyguard. Parton got to keep all the royalties for this because decades before when Elvis Presley’s notorious manager, Colonel Tom Parker tried to muscle half the publishing rights when The King wanted to record it, the young but prescient Parton told them go fuck themselves.

In the seventies, Parton broke big with her signature composition, the stirring “Jolene,” released in late ’73. It went onto top the country charts by February of the next year and even, which was a monumental feat for a country artist then, invaded the lower regions of the Billboard Hot 100, going as far as making noise in the UK. “Jolene” is a masterpiece in torch-song beseeching, as the narrator confronts the title character about stealing the only man she loves, but more-so, the only man she can get. There is a terrifyingly mature desperation to her vocals on the song for a woman in her late twenties – the title-as-hook in pained repeating is exquisite. This was no one-off. Two years earlier she penned a truly remarkable paean to her mother trapped in poverty, who used her sewing talents to make her daughter a coat to brighten her view of life, “Coat of Many Colors.” In it, she conflates the Biblical story of Joseph and his magical coat with a woman struggling to keep her child from sinking into despair.

Years later, now an international star, and a mainstay on all those variety and other rote talk shows, having forged a slight if not memorable stint in Hollywood, Parton introduced an entire generation to her bubbly, powerful ability to create a pop earworm with “9 to 5,” the theme song to a film of the same name that was quite an effective quasi-feminist parable co-starring two controversial women figures of the time, Jane Fonda, who’d spent her youth openly protesting the Viet Nam War to the point of being derisively nicknamed Hanoi Jane, and gay-feminist activist, Lily Tomlin, whose combative sense of pride put her career as a comedian and television star in jeopardy more than once. Parton appearing in this film with Fonda and Tomlin began a period of progressive stances and political activism that led to her being one of the leading voices defending the LGBTQ+ community and eventually donating considerable funds in the development of the Moderna vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But none of that should overshadow a colossal songwriting career. As a distinguished composer, Dolly Parton understood the human condition from the bottom up, bringing a sense of self-reflection and awareness in accepting her subversive role as a character, a personality, a major American musical and celebrity figure, to get those songs across. These traits and experiences, like her difficult childhood and combatting sexism and navigating the common bigotry of the music business, leant her an ear and a sensibility for sharing intense tales of pain, sorrow, joy and triumph in song. Long after those tapes of variety-show hijinks have crumbled, Dolly Parton will be remembered as a songwriter of high quality and distinct impression.