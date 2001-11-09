Brand New Book!

Revolution - Prince, The Band, The Era is out now!

  • The Making of Sydney Leigh's Let Me Stumble

    The Making of Sydney Leigh's Let Me Stumble

  • James and friends discuss the greatest 300 albums of all times. Subscribe to his Patreon to hear it all!

    James and friends discuss the greatest 300 albums of all times. Subscribe to his Patreon to hear it all!

  • James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

    James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

  • James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

    James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

  • "Campion crafts a spellbinding, down-the-rabbit-hole chronology of the social, musical, experimental, and genre-bending adventure of the Revolution years."

    "Campion crafts a spellbinding, down-the-rabbit-hole chronology of the social, musical, experimental, and genre-bending adventure of the Revolution years."

Archive

Archive

A phalanx of journalistic history from the Reality Check News &amp; Information and elsewhere. Enter at your own risk.
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Bio

Bio

Sordid tales from childhood to angry curmudgeon told with a distinct failure to protect the innocent.
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Press

Press

Misquotes, misrepresentation and other personal abuse from the Fourth Estate and beyond. Includes interviews, appearances and arrests.
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Books

Books

Peruse the cause and purpose of jc&#039;s books and once inclined, purchase a personally signed copy with free shipping.
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