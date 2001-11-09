"Campion crafts a spellbinding, down-the-rabbit-hole chronology of the social, musical, experimental, and genre-bending adventure of the Revolution years."

James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

James interviewed by Eric Senich on Booked on Rock

James and friends discuss the greatest 300 albums of all times. Subscribe to his Patreon to hear it all!

The Making of Sydney Leigh's Let Me Stumble

Revolution - Prince, The Band, The Era is out now!

Archive A phalanx of journalistic history from the Reality Check News & Information and elsewhere. Enter at your own risk. Read More

Bio Sordid tales from childhood to angry curmudgeon told with a distinct failure to protect the innocent. Read More

Press Misquotes, misrepresentation and other personal abuse from the Fourth Estate and beyond. Includes interviews, appearances and arrests. Read More