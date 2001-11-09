A phalanx of journalistic history from the Reality Check News & Information and elsewhere. Enter at your own risk.
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Sordid tales from childhood to angry curmudgeon told with a distinct failure to protect the innocent.
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Misquotes, misrepresentation and other personal abuse from the Fourth Estate and beyond. Includes interviews, appearances and arrests.
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Peruse the cause and purpose of jc's books and once inclined, purchase a personally signed copy with free shipping.
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