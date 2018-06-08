home
Accidentally Like A Martyr Book Signing Events
|Event/Date/Time
|Location – Map
|June 15 – 7-8:30p Turn of The Corkscrew Appearance + Music
|Rockville Centre Long Island – Map
|June 16 – 5p [words] Appearance + Music
|Maplewood, NJ – Map
|June 19 Word TBD
|Jersey City – Map
|July 3 – 3-3:30pm Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang
|Sirius XM
|July 12 – 7pm The Book Mark Shoppe Appearance + Music
|Brooklyn, NY – Map
|July 19 – Time TBD Modern Anthology appearance + music
|Brooklyn, NY – Map