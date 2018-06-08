Home

Accidentally Like A Martyr Book Signing Events

BOOK SIGNING EVENTS!
Event/Date/Time Location – Map
June 15 – 7-8:30p Turn of The Corkscrew Appearance + Music Rockville Centre Long Island – Map
June 16 – 5p [words] Appearance + Music Maplewood, NJ – Map
June 19 Word TBD Jersey City – Map
July 3 – 3-3:30pm Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang Sirius XM
July 12 – 7pm The Book Mark Shoppe Appearance + Music Brooklyn, NY – Map
July 19 – Time TBD Modern Anthology appearance + music Brooklyn, NY – Map

